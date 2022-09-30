OpenDAO (SOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.61 or 1.00140214 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00057342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082637 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

