Oppenheimer Boosts 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target to $5.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

NMTR stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 481,675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Featured Articles

