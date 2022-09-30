Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

About Orange

ORAN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Orange has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

