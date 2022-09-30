Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
