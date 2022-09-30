Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $109.84 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

