Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.60

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $8.10. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 1,896,982 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

