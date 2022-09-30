Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

Recommended Stories

