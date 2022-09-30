Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -8.00% 1.90% 1.38% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A -68.78% -0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.83 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -10.42 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orthofix Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.20%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

