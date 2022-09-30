OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSIS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.