Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.