Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

