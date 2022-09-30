Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $82.46.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.