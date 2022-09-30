Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

