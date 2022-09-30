Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

