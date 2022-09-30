Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.