PAC Protocol (PAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,428.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,234,490,344 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

