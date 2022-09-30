Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $583.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 583 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 604 ($7.30), with a volume of 105245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 607 ($7.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 634.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 661.94. The company has a market capitalization of £541.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,277.78.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

