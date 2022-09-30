Pacoca (PACOCA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $9,108.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pacoca Profile

PACOCA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2021. Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pacoca

According to CryptoCompare, “Paçoca is a portfolio manager where users can track their DeFi assets, invest in smart vaults with compounding yields, and trade tokens at the best rates using the decentralized exchange aggregator.”

