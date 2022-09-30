Pakcoin (PAK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,864.00

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a market cap of $273,136.75 and $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022995 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00275487 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003952 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000208 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,976,209 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
