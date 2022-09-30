PalGold (PALG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. PalGold has a total market cap of $108,577.85 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PalGold alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PalGold Coin Profile

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PalGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PalGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PalGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PalGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PalGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.