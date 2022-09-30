Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.50 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin launched on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,941,998 coins. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

