Pangolin Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,941,998 coins. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

