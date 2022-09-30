Pantos Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (PAN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $11,914.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

