Parachute Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $309,060.54 and $62,159.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

