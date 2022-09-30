Parallel (PAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Parallel (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Parallel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Parallel has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Parallel has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parallel

Parallel’s total supply is 7,173,370 coins. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital.

Parallel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parallel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parallel using one of the exchanges listed above.

