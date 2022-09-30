Particl Price Tops $0.35 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,506,304 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

