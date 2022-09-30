Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 332.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

