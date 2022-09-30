Paul A. Pittman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $12,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 3.9 %

FPI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $674.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,243.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Farmland Partners



Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

