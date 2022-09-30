Paybswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $51,864.11 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.