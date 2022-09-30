PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

