PayRue (Propel) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. PayRue (Propel) has a total market capitalization of $123,552.16 and approximately $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayRue (Propel) coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PayRue (Propel)
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PayRue (Propel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayRue (Propel) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.