pBTC35A (pBTC35A) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,072.00

pBTC35A (pBTC35A) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. pBTC35A has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $45,072.00 worth of pBTC35A was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pBTC35A has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pBTC35A coin can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00029055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pBTC35A alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

pBTC35A Profile

pBTC35A was first traded on January 8th, 2021. pBTC35A’s total supply is 214,602 coins. pBTC35A’s official Twitter account is @MarsProject2020 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

pBTC35A Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during the life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pBTC35A directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pBTC35A should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pBTC35A using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pBTC35A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pBTC35A and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.