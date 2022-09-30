PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,091,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,949,932.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801 in the last ninety days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

