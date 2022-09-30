PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.
Insider Activity at PC Connection
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,091,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,949,932.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801 in the last ninety days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.