Peercoin Price Tops $0.61 (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peercoin

PPC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,784,513 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

