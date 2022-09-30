Pendle Achieves Market Cap of $12.52 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Pendle has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

