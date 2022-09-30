PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $17.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of PMT opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.41%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 129.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.