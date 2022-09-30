Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -368.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,163. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Penumbra by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.