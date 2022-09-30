Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $228.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -368.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,924 shares of company stock worth $1,368,163 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

