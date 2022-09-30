Peony (PNY) Market Cap Tops $5.88 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 350,472,325 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

