PERI Finance Market Capitalization Tops $949,945.00 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $949,945.00 and $498,830.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,336,952 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official website is www.pynths.com.

PERI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERI Finance is a decentralized cross-chain synthetic issuance and derivative exchange protocol designed to provide unlimited liquidity on Polkadot network. It gives an opportunity to access a wide range of both traditional financial and crypto assets in the form of leveraged and none-leveraged synthetic products.”

