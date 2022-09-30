Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 9.1%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 83,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,436,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.