Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEYUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.04 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

