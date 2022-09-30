Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.16 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

