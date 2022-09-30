Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £20,330 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,565.01).
Pharos Energy Price Performance
LON:PHAR opened at GBX 20.30 ($0.25) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.08. The firm has a market cap of £88.81 million and a P/E ratio of 253.75. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
