Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £20,330 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,565.01).

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 20.30 ($0.25) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.08. The firm has a market cap of £88.81 million and a P/E ratio of 253.75. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

