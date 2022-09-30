PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 26.1 %

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,872,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

