Philip (Phil) Jordan Purchases 18,900 Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,656 ($23,750.60).

Philip (Phil) Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,272 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($36,248.43).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of LON DGI9 opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.83. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £823.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

