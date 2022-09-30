Philip (Phil) Jordan Purchases 18,900 Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,656 ($23,750.60).
Philip (Phil) Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,272 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($36,248.43).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of LON DGI9 opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.83. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £823.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
