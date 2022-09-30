Phore Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $95,410.05 and $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00679542 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007704 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 15,501,873 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

