Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.