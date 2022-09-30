PicaArtMoney (PICA) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. PicaArtMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney’s launch date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PicaArtMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

