Pinknode Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Pinknode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinknode has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinknode alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinknode Profile

Pinknode’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinknode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinknode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.