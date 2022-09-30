Pitbull Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pitbull has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.