Plasma Finance (PPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.00

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $26.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay.

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

