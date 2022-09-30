POP Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (POP!)

POP (POP!) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One POP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POP has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. POP has a market capitalization of $596,811.00 and $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POP Coin Profile

POP launched on April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. The official website for POP is pop.town/#. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POP

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

